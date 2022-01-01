Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Gap Up to $18.51

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.51, but opened at $19.03. Ventyx Biosciences shares last traded at $19.05, with a volume of 201 shares trading hands.

VTYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.90.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.83). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences Inc will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio purchased 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

