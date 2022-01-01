Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 83.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,654 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $228.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.86 and a 200 day moving average of $203.34. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total transaction of $101,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $13,859,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,425 shares of company stock valued at $78,104,034 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.11.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

