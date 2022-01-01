Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Gap Up to $35.94

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.94, but opened at $37.41. Verve Therapeutics shares last traded at $37.58, with a volume of 980 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VERV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.90.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew Bellinger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $580,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 6,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $267,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,693 shares of company stock worth $3,054,021.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 61.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

