VIG Trading Up 11.2% Over Last Week (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, VIG has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. VIG has a market cap of $705,281.92 and approximately $242.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000209 BTC.
- TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.
- Psychic (PSY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Nole NPC (NPC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Echoin (EC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000566 BTC.
VIG Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “
Buying and Selling VIG
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
