Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Bought by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 100.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vipshop by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 227.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vipshop by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on VIPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. New Street Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.90.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $8.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $23.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

