Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRDN. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $128,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $202,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $576,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 67.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $724,000.

Shares of VRDN stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.77. The company had a trading volume of 49,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,996. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.78. The company has a market cap of $429.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25). The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

