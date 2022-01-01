Volution Group (LON:FAN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $516.00

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 516 ($6.94) and traded as high as GBX 560 ($7.53). Volution Group shares last traded at GBX 553 ($7.43), with a volume of 274,778 shares traded.

FAN has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.53) target price on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.33) target price on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 516 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 492.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $1.90. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

In related news, insider Ronnie George sold 19,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.72), for a total transaction of £96,560 ($129,802.39). Also, insider Andy O’Brien sold 16,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 460 ($6.18), for a total value of £75,260.60 ($101,170.32).

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

