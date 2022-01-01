Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.10.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $66.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $70.98.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 5.15%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $730,267,000 after acquiring an additional 742,233 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 63.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,488,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $398,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,604 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,810,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,291,000 after acquiring an additional 83,606 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,864,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,842,000 after acquiring an additional 75,712 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,758,000 after acquiring an additional 73,002 shares during the period.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

