VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VSE Corporation is a diversified Federal Services company of choice for solving issues of global significance with integrity, agility, and value. The company serves as a centralized management and consolidating entity for the Company’s business operations. VSE is dedicated to making its clients successful by delivering talented people and innovative solutions for consulting and program management, logistics, equipment and vehicle/vessel refurbishment, engineering, information technology, energy consulting, and construction program management. VSE has three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Energetics Incorporated, Integrated Concepts and Research Corporation (ICRC), and G&B Solutions, Inc. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VSEC. Sidoti started coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of VSE from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.25.

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $60.94 on Wednesday. VSE has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $65.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.67 million, a P/E ratio of 87.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that VSE will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This is an increase from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,839,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,069,000 after purchasing an additional 61,973 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 385.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 46,640 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 23,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 177,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

