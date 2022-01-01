W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,150,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,876,713,000 after purchasing an additional 355,673 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,324,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,106,000 after purchasing an additional 380,117 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,702,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,902,000 after purchasing an additional 763,643 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,996,000 after purchasing an additional 146,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,507,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,081,000 after purchasing an additional 35,276 shares during the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

NYSE WPC opened at $82.05 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.75 and a 52 week high of $83.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.055 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 171.14%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

