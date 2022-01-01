Welch Group LLC Cuts Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Welch Group LLC cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 93.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,635 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its stake in Novartis by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Novartis by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $87.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $195.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.34 and a 52-week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

