Welch Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Welch Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,512 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 3.3% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $48,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 426,054 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $139,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 115,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HD opened at $415.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $433.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $393.52 and its 200-day moving average is $351.14.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.13.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

