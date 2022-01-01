Welch Group LLC Grows Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $563,913,000 after buying an additional 101,417 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.7% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 58,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Stryker by 38.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $209,894,000 after purchasing an additional 224,318 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 8.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $267.42 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.52.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.13.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

