Welch Group LLC Raises Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Welch Group LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.61.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $200.52 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.60 and a 1-year high of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total value of $25,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

