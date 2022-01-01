WeOwn (CHX) Price Hits $0.0114

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 19.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One WeOwn coin can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. WeOwn has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $94,954.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WeOwn has traded down 19% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00043067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005308 BTC.

About WeOwn

WeOwn is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket . WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . WeOwn’s official website is weown.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

