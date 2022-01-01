Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.74

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.74 and traded as low as C$11.20. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at C$11.51, with a volume of 364,103 shares changing hands.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.56.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$67.55 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$93,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$219,612.60. Also, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total transaction of C$169,799.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$130,758.60.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

