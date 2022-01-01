Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.74

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.74 and traded as low as C$11.20. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at C$11.51, with a volume of 364,103 shares changing hands.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.56.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.13.
In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$93,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$219,612.60. Also, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total transaction of C$169,799.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$130,758.60.
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile (TSE:WDO)
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
