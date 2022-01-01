Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIX. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 16.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,780 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 21.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,831 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

HIX stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.25. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $7.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.