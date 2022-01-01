White Pine Investment CO Buys 10,727 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

White Pine Investment CO increased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 10,727 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 23.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,891,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,837,000 after buying an additional 365,102 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1,086.7% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 108,665 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 8.7% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 173,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after buying an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 72.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,536,000 after buying an additional 254,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.71. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.47.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

