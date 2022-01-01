White Pine Investment CO Has $5.51 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

White Pine Investment CO lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum makes up about 1.9% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC opened at $63.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.92 and its 200-day moving average is $60.95. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $68.78. The stock has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.