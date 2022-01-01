White Pine Investment CO Sells 456 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

White Pine Investment CO cut its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 1,240,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,182,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,795,000 after acquiring an additional 26,165 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,137,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,102,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,953,000 after acquiring an additional 19,689 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,819,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $113.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.63 and a 200-day moving average of $108.15. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $88.78 and a 52 week high of $114.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.