Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN WTT opened at $2.20 on Thursday. Wireless Telecom Group has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $49.33 million, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTT. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,397,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 107,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 52.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wireless Telecom Group (WTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.