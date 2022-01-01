WorkQuest Token Price Down 14.2% This Week (WQT)

WorkQuest Token (CURRENCY:WQT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last seven days, WorkQuest Token has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. WorkQuest Token has a total market capitalization of $688,084.40 and $151,639.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WorkQuest Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0345 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WorkQuest Token Coin Profile

WorkQuest Token (WQT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,968,616 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

WorkQuest Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WorkQuest Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WorkQuest Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

