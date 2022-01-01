World Token Market Cap Reaches $1.67 Million (WORLD)

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded 44.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One World Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. World Token has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $76,703.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, World Token has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get World Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00059433 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,732.81 or 0.07846732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00075317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00055457 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,508.78 or 0.99868031 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007901 BTC.

World Token Coin Profile

World Token’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,746,877 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

Buying and Selling World Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase World Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for World Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.