Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) PT Raised to $8.00 at SVB Leerink

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $5.40 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of XERS opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.84 million and a P/E ratio of -1.94. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 267.90% and a negative return on equity of 382.91%. The business had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul R. Edick bought 20,000 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 350.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 20,641 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 97,992 shares during the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

