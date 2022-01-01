Xeris Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 4,267 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 244% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,240 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XERS shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $5.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, insider Paul R. Edick bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,236,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 178,932 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,980,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after purchasing an additional 234,322 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XERS stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78. The company has a market cap of $194.84 million and a PE ratio of -1.94. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 267.90% and a negative return on equity of 382.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

