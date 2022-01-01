Xponance Inc. Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,113 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.6% of Xponance Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $32,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innovative Portfolios lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $171.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.63 and its 200 day moving average is $166.91. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.47 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

