Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 147,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Xylem were worth $18,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 48.8% in the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.9% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 616,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,300,000 after purchasing an additional 23,213 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 36.9% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 29,320 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 134.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 134,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $704,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,470,296 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.09.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $119.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.63 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.57.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

