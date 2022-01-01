Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Trading 8.3% Higher

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s stock price traded up 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.95. 11,811 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,128,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $961.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.25.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Yatsen had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Yatsen in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. 29.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

