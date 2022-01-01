Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $354.92 Million

Brokerages forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) will announce sales of $354.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $371.56 million and the lowest is $338.40 million. Driven Brands posted sales of $288.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $371.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.48 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DRVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 26,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $840,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 14,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $452,140.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Driven Brands by 28.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,105,000 after purchasing an additional 611,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 21.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 16,724 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 14.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the second quarter worth about $2,854,000. 22.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRVN opened at $33.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.10. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $35.56.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

