Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $454.30 Million

Equities analysts expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to post $454.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $472.20 million and the lowest is $436.40 million. ePlus reported sales of $427.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $458.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $53.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.85. ePlus has a 1 year low of $40.84 and a 1 year high of $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $644,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Callies sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $47,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,154 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 102.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 25,900.0% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in ePlus during the third quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

