Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to Post -$1.84 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will post earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.50) and the lowest is ($2.27). Hawaiian posted earnings of ($3.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of ($7.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.44) to ($7.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $180.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.82 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 79.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 137.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.76) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HA shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

HA stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $940.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.91. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $16.84 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

In other Hawaiian news, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $356,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $48,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,315,000. Towle & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,234,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,431,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,631,000 after buying an additional 463,859 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,483,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,068,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,518,000 after buying an additional 388,267 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

