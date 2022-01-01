Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $485.46 Million

Brokerages expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to post sales of $485.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HEICO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $483.01 million and the highest is $487.90 million. HEICO reported sales of $417.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. HEICO had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HEI. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on HEICO from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.75.

In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,279,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in HEICO by 33.4% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Essex LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 5.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HEI opened at $144.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.32 and a 200-day moving average of $136.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HEICO has a twelve month low of $115.57 and a twelve month high of $151.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.18%.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

