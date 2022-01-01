Zacks: Analysts Expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Will Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42. Automatic Data Processing posted earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADP. Citigroup raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.14.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $12,011,626.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $467,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,649 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 111.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 13.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,408,000 after buying an additional 993,139 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $246.58. 884,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,147. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $159.31 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.72. The firm has a market cap of $103.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

