Zacks: Analysts Expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Will Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42. Automatic Data Processing posted earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADP. Citigroup raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.14.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $12,011,626.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $467,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,649 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 111.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 13.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,408,000 after buying an additional 993,139 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $246.58. 884,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,147. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $159.31 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.72. The firm has a market cap of $103.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.