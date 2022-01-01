Zacks: Analysts Expect HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.41 Million

Analysts expect that HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) will announce $40.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.80 million and the lowest is $40.00 million. HBT Financial posted sales of $40.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full-year sales of $159.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $158.56 million to $160.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $158.89 million, with estimates ranging from $156.40 million to $162.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $39.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.04 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HBT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

HBT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.73. 39,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,566. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average is $17.16. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $19.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 21,127 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,843,000 after acquiring an additional 51,777 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 749,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after acquiring an additional 18,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,816 shares in the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

