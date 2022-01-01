Zacks: Analysts Expect Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.04 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) will announce sales of $25.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Matterport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.87 million to $25.20 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matterport will report full-year sales of $109.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.95 million to $109.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $154.28 million, with estimates ranging from $133.80 million to $174.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Matterport.

Get Matterport alerts:

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million.

MTTR has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matterport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Matterport from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of MTTR stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. Matterport has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,819,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,185,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,594,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,839,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,566,000. 14.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matterport (MTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.