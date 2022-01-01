Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Savara’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Savara will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Savara.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other Savara news, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 340,937 shares of company stock worth $370,151. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVRA. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Savara by 291.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,954,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 1,455,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Savara by 31.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,492,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 1,078,960 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Savara by 19.4% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,512,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after buying an additional 1,060,000 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp raised its stake in Savara by 15.9% during the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 6,896,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after buying an additional 945,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Savara by 4,588.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 416,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

SVRA stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. 406,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,557. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32. Savara has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 16.38 and a quick ratio of 16.38.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

