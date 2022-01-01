Zacks: Brokerages Expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Will Post Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. AmerisourceBergen posted earnings of $2.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year earnings of $10.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.62 to $10.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $11.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

Shares of ABC stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.89. 581,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,245. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $94.89 and a 12-month high of $135.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $2,906,704.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,866 shares of company stock valued at $19,714,704. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 21,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 924,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,402,000 after purchasing an additional 62,741 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.