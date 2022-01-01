Zacks: Brokerages Expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Columbus McKinnon posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 192.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $400,968.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $852,443.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,534 shares of company stock worth $1,656,888. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 36.7% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 40,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,319,000 after purchasing an additional 190,576 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 13,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,523,000 after purchasing an additional 398,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 621.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,278,000 after purchasing an additional 772,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,979. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $57.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

