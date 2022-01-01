Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to Post $0.16 EPS

Analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to report $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.24 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $40,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAC. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 96.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 57,654 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the third quarter worth $543,000. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 311,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after buying an additional 20,180 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the third quarter worth $227,000. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EPAC traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $20.28. 127,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,131. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.43.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

