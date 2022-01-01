Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercer International Inc. owns and operates a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia, in the former East Germany. The Company operates it’s pulp business primarily through its subsidiaries, Spezialpapierfabrik Blankenstein GmbH and Zellstof-und Papierfabrik Rosenthal GmbH & Co. KG , and conducts its paper business through another subsidiary, Dresden Papier GmbH. “

Get Mercer International alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MERC. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Mercer International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mercer International from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mercer International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $15.00 price target on shares of Mercer International and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Shares of MERC opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $469.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.13 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

In other Mercer International news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 37,140 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $388,855.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $27,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $197,195. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercer International (MERC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.