Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) to Hold

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $129.29 on Thursday. Perficient has a 52 week low of $46.02 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 78.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perficient will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Perficient by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Perficient by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Perficient by 924.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

