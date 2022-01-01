Zacks Investment Research Lowers 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1ST SOURCE CORP.is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The bank offers a broad range of commercial banking, personal banking and trust services. In addition, 1st Source Bank provides highly specialized financing services for: automobile fleets in the rental and leasing industries; privately-held used aircraft; heavy duty trucks and construction equipment.These services are marketed nationwide. “

Shares of SRCE opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. 1st Source has a twelve month low of $38.73 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.13.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $87.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.70 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 12.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 1st Source will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. 1st Source’s payout ratio is presently 26.90%.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.14 per share, for a total transaction of $94,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in 1st Source by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in 1st Source by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 10,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

