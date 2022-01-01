Zacks Investment Research Lowers LendingClub (NYSE:LC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point raised shares of LendingClub from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.40.

NYSE LC opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.23 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $49.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LendingClub will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $169,408.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,396 shares of company stock valued at $505,633. 3.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 50.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,072,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 17.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 9.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,914,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,361,000 after purchasing an additional 590,721 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 299.2% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,569,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,008 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 113.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,381,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,989 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

