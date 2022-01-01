Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Camden National Corporation is a multi-bank, financial institution holding company. Products services are available directly and indirectly through its subsidiaries, Camden National Bank, UnitedKingfield Bank, Acadia Trust, N.A, and Trust Company of Maine, Inc. “

Separately, Raymond James lowered Camden National from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:CAC opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. Camden National has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $50.94. The firm has a market cap of $715.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). Camden National had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $45.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camden National will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Camden National by 46.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 460,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,053,000 after acquiring an additional 146,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Camden National by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,164,000 after acquiring an additional 29,188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Camden National by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Camden National by 1.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Camden National during the second quarter worth about $10,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

