Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Romeo Power Inc. is an energy technology company focused on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. Romeo Power Inc., formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES, CA. “

RMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Romeo Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen cut shares of Romeo Power from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Romeo Power currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.69.

Shares of NYSE RMO opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $489.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 0.75. Romeo Power has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $25.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.46.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 million. Romeo Power had a net margin of 196.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.57%. On average, analysts predict that Romeo Power will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,672,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,457,000 after acquiring an additional 171,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,557,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901,936 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,218,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,396 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,199,000 after acquiring an additional 773,911 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 2,698.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,666 shares during the period. 33.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Romeo Power Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

