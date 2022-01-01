ZINC (ZINC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $103.00

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, ZINC has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. ZINC has a market capitalization of $29,668.32 and $103.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZINC’s official website is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

