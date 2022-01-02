-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Fluence Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.10). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluence Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fluence Energy.
Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of FLNC stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.08. Fluence Energy has a twelve month low of $27.48 and a twelve month high of $39.40.
Fluence Energy Company Profile
Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.
