-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Fluence Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.10). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluence Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fluence Energy.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.29.

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.08. Fluence Energy has a twelve month low of $27.48 and a twelve month high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

