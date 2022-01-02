$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. Lamb Weston posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lamb Weston.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.80.

Shares of NYSE LW traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.38. The company had a trading volume of 714,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.09. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.71%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 52.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 11.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 5.8% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lamb Weston (LW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.