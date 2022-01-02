$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. Apollo Investment reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.07 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 63.83%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

AINV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.79. The company had a trading volume of 269,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,373. Apollo Investment has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $823.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 105,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 13,896 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 39,135 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 38,329 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 51,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

