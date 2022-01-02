$0.70 EPS Expected for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) to report $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brady’s earnings. Brady posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Brady will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brady.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.04 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.04%. Brady’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brady by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,262,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,904,000 after acquiring an additional 61,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Brady by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,367,000 after buying an additional 204,798 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Brady by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,130,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after buying an additional 57,868 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Brady by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,358,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,872,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Brady by 39.1% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 881,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,418,000 after buying an additional 247,713 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BRC traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $53.90. The company had a trading volume of 106,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,712. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Brady has a 12-month low of $44.92 and a 12-month high of $61.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

